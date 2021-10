MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Merced that occurred Sunday night.It happened at Yosemite Avenue and Lake Road near UC Merced shortly before 8:00 pm.Officers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, killing one person who was not wearing a seatbelt.Their name has not been released. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the collision.