Crash victim dies after being run over by Merced police patrol car rushing to his aid

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was killed in Merced after being hit twice by two different vehicles - first by a sedan and then by a police vehicle rushing to the scene.The first crash happened at about 5:15 on Sunday morning on G Street, just north of 18th St.Merced police say the driver of the sedan that hit the man then pulled into a nearby alley, and the victim came to rest in the traffic lane.Soon after, a Merced Police patrol unit arriving on the scene hit the victim from the original collision.Ambulance personnel tried to save the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is now conducting an investigation into the incident.The police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the CHP investigation and the administrative investigation conducted by the Merced Police Department.Anyone with information is asked to contact California Highway Patrol Officer Salazar at (209) 356-6600 or Merced Police Officer Crain @ 209 385-6912.