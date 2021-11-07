1,500 U.S. flags on display at Merced College ahead of Veterans Day

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers are preparing for Veterans Day in the North Valley.Around 1,500 American flags are on display at Merced College for the 9th annual Merced Field of Honor.Each one represents a veteran, first responder, or active-duty military member.Organizers say the event wouldn't be possible without help from the community"Since we began this event, the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing. You can walk through this field and see military members, first responders, and you can read their stories on their flags. But the community has stepped up, and they've done an amazing job supporting this event," said co-chair Darrell Cherf.Community members also took part in the Run for the Fallen on Sunday morning.It was slated to be followed by an opening ceremony at 2 pm, featuring speeches from city leaders, local military, and first responders, and a performance by the Merced High marching band.