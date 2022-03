MERCED. Calif. (KFSN) -- Road crews are shutting down several highway ramps in Merced this week.Caltrans is getting the word out that all off and on-ramps on the stretch of Highway 99 from Childs Avenue to R Street will be closed at various times from 6 pm to 6 am.Residents should also expect a few ramps to close during the day.The rehabilitation project will continue until March 11.The City of Merced is asking that drivers give themselves more time to reach their destinations as all ramps will be impacted at some point.