MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspicious death case in Merced is now being investigated as a homicide.
Deputies responded to 911 callers who reported seeing a body near the intersection of Mission Avenue and Mather Road Monday morning.
Investigators identified the dead man as 36-year-old Toontep Champa.
Deputies haven't released a suspect description or cause of death at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Suspicious death in Merced now being investigated as homicide
TOP STORIES
Show More