Suspicious death in Merced now being investigated as homicide

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspicious death case in Merced is now being investigated as a homicide.Deputies responded to 911 callers who reported seeing a body near the intersection of Mission Avenue and Mather Road Monday morning.Investigators identified the dead man as 36-year-old Toontep Champa.Deputies haven't released a suspect description or cause of death at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.