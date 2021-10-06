Suspicious death in Merced now being investigated as homicide

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspicious death in Merced now being investigated as homicide

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspicious death case in Merced is now being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies responded to 911 callers who reported seeing a body near the intersection of Mission Avenue and Mather Road Monday morning.

Investigators identified the dead man as 36-year-old Toontep Champa.

Deputies haven't released a suspect description or cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedhomicidesuspicious death
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News