Popular Merced hotel receiving big makeover as part of downtown renovation efforts

A model space inside the Tioga gives prospective renters a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle GSF Properties is promoting.While most units will not come fully furnished, they will feature an open floorplan, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer."Last time I was here, the units weren't done," says Mayor Mike Murphy. "It didn't look anything like this."Mayor Murphy believes this project will provide much-needed living space while helping to revitalize the surrounding area."The Tioga is a crown jewel of downtown Merced," Murphy said. "It's been an icon of downtown Merced for generations and generations, so to have it come back in this form is really encouraging and exciting."This one-bedroom apartment is just over 500 square feet, but the building also has studios and two-bedroom options."Pricing is between 975 and 1500," says Alexis Bondch, a Leasing Consultant for GSF Properties. "You can apply on our website, or you can schedule a hard hat tour, come in to see the model and learn anything more that you'd like to learn about the community and the units."While the rooms have been renovated down to the studs, crews have been working to preserve many of the historic elements of this 1920's building, including the lobby, staircase and hallways."I think one of the coolest things is the Tioga sign," says Robin Donovan, the Managing Director. "It's a nod to the historic sign that was up for years, but it's a little more modernized."Donovan serves as Hyatt's Managing Director for this project as well as the nearby El Capitan Hotel and Mainzer Theatre, which are also undergoing extensive renovations. She says the hotel will feature 114 rooms with dining options and an outdoor courtyard.The Mainzer will include an amphitheater, game area, restaurant and a bar with a self-serve option for beer."So you get this little fob, and you can have a little taster or a full 6 ounces, 8 ounces or 12 ounces," Donovan said. "Whatever you like."The three new projects will create an estimated 120 jobs, and officials hope they will make a positive impact on the community for generations to come."It's just an exciting time," Murphy said. "There's a lot happening, and take pictures because downtown Merced is changing quite a bit."