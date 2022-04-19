smash and grab

3 arrested in connection to smash-and-grab robbery at at Merced Mall

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six men are now in custody for a series of robberies across the state, including one earlier this year at the Merced Mall.

Back on February 8, masked men entered Prestigio Jewelers in the Merced Mall and busted display cases before stealing the jewelry inside.

The men made off with roughly $200,000 worth of jewelry.

Since then, Merced Police have been working closely with San Jose Police and other agencies across the state that reported similar crimes.

Using surveillance video, detectives were able to identify the suspects.

They served search warrants and made six arrests. Three of the suspects are accused in the Merced robbery.

They're identified as Andrew Maravilla-Lopez of Hayward, Maurice Sweet of Pittsburg and Michael Earle of Menlo Park.

Merced Police are still searching for 12 more suspects in the mall robbery.
