Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Merced Mall

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Workers at the Merced Mall were shaken up Tuesday afternoon after a smash and grab robbery.Merced Police say it happened just before 1 pm inside the Prestigio JewelersPolice responded to a call for a disturbance involving 10 to 15 juveniles or men inside the mall, some possibly armed with hammers.Officials say the group went into the jewelry shop and smashed multiple cases before taking off with jewelry.Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video of the crime.Investigators are still trying to determine the total worth of what was stolen.Police are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or has cell phone video to call them.