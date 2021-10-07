Taking Action Together

Housing Watch: Merced home prices hit all-time high

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Housing Watch: Merced home prices hit all-time high

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just 92 homes were available to buyers in Merced. Normally, you would see 350-400 houses for sale, according to realtors.

Growing demand has helped push the average price of a home in Merced to an all-time high.

It has become a familiar story around the Valley -- extremely high interest in new and existing homes but low inventory.

Berkshire-Hathaway Drysdale Properties Sales Manager Scott Oliver believed people may be surprised to hear the median price of homes now up for sale in Merced.

Oliver said, "We're sitting at about $409,000."

That could make the home search difficult for many families.

Oliver explained, "To get a 1,800 square foot home here, you're probably looking at north Merced. You're looking at probably over 400, 425, somewhere in that range unless it's in a preferred neighborhood."

Oliver said the continued growth of UC Merced and the expansion of Dignity Health has helped make the city a more desirable place to live.

Merced, though, used to provide a much cheaper Valley housing option.

Oliver said, "There was a 25% gap in the bigger towns like Visalia, Fresno, even Modesto and Turlock as opposed to Merced. Well, Merced has now closed that gap."

Terry Ruscoe of Merced-Yosemite Realty noted investors from outside of the Valley were helping to drive up home prices.

Ruscoe said, "A tremendous amount of out-of-town buyers. Our primary client comes from the LA area or the Bay Area. We see a lot of them coming in and buying properties, even coming in now when the prices are moving up quickly because they know they can rent those."

Oliver said the Merced market has cooled just a little bit. He no longer was seeing people bid $20,000-$50,000 over the asking price anymore.

Oliver continued, "We are still seeing usually two-five offers, multiple offers, but the asking price versus the offer price is $5,000-$10,000 within the listing price."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenmercedtaking action togetherhousing market
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
Visalia Girl Scout gets prestigious award for saving mom's life
Merced police officer helps gift car to massage therapist
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News