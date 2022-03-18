Merced police asking for help finding 83-year-old man

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 83-year-old man.

Jose Moreno was last seen at his home on 19th street around 11 Thursday morning.

Family members say he suffers from Dementia and has heart issues.

He was last scene wearing black jeans, a sweatshirt and a bright green ballcap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Merced Police.
