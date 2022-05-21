Merced officer hit while trying to make arrest, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is accused of getting into a fistfight and injuring a Merced police officer.47-year-old Cory Gummo is accused of hitting an officer who was trying to arrest him Friday afternoon.The officer attempted to arrest Gummo for being in a stolen vehicle.When Gummo was being handcuffed, he reportedly started shoving and hitting the officer.A K9 unit was deployed and it helped take Gummo down.He has been booked into the Merced County Jail.