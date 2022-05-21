Merced officer hit while trying to make arrest, police say

Man arrested for injuring Merced police officer, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is accused of getting into a fistfight and injuring a Merced police officer.

47-year-old Cory Gummo is accused of hitting an officer who was trying to arrest him Friday afternoon.

The officer attempted to arrest Gummo for being in a stolen vehicle.

When Gummo was being handcuffed, he reportedly started shoving and hitting the officer.

A K9 unit was deployed and it helped take Gummo down.

He has been booked into the Merced County Jail.
