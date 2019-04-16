Merced Police need help searching for missing mother

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities need your help finding a missing mother of eight.Ermelinda Alvarado was reported missing on Thursday, April 11 when she did not show up to the airport to pick up her husband.Merced Police found her rental car abandoned in Blythe with her purse inside.Family members are extremely concerned about her whereabouts and say she may have her cell phone with her.