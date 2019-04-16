missing woman

Merced Police need help searching for missing mother

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities need your help finding a missing mother of eight.

Ermelinda Alvarado was reported missing on Thursday, April 11 when she did not show up to the airport to pick up her husband.

Merced Police found her rental car abandoned in Blythe with her purse inside.

Family members are extremely concerned about her whereabouts and say she may have her cell phone with her.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmerced countymercedmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Arizona woman missing in California's Mojave Desert
Deadline approaches in custody battle for missing mom's 5 kids
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Texas mom, ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News