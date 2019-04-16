FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities need your help finding a missing mother of eight.
Ermelinda Alvarado was reported missing on Thursday, April 11 when she did not show up to the airport to pick up her husband.
Merced Police found her rental car abandoned in Blythe with her purse inside.
Family members are extremely concerned about her whereabouts and say she may have her cell phone with her.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Merced Police need help searching for missing mother
MISSING WOMAN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News