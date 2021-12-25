Delhi man arrested for deadly Christmas Eve stabbing in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars, accused of stabbing and killing a person at a Merced home on Christmas Eve.32-year-old Aaron David Barron of Delhi is booked into the Merced County Jail, and is facing charges of murder.Police say they found the victim's body at a home on First Avenue, near 26th street, just before 11 on Friday night.The victim's identity has not been released.Detectives say Barron was also at the scene and taken into custody without incident.Witnesses described some sort of altercation took place before the stabbing.Investigators did not release the relationship between the victim and suspect - or a motive for the attack.