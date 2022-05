MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long line of people were ready to sign up their kids for swim lessons in Merced.Merced Parks and Recreation kicked off registration for kids ages six months to 16 years old.The cost is just $10 a session per student.The swim lessons this year will be held at two community pools -- McNamara pool and Merced High School.You can sign up for swim lessons on their website