Possible name change for Fresno's Meux Home Museum on hold

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Meux Home Museum in Downtown Fresno is an iconic stop for people wanting to know more about the city's history.Research into Dr. Thomas Richard Meux conducted by the Fresno Historic Preservation Commission showed his deep connection to the Confederate Army.A subcommittee offered its findings during Monday's night meeting."A final document recommending that of all the names of city facilities, Meux was the only one with a potential racist or bigoted conflict in their history," says Patrick Boyd.But that report won't be forwarded to the city council. It turns out an incorrect Zoom link for the meeting was sent out."There may have been some folks that may have participated in the items that were scheduled but did not," says Mike Sanchez. "As a result, we had to stop the meeting and continue all the matter, even the ones that were heard, to the meeting of June 28."Monday night's meeting was basically invalidated."In the interests of being fair, open and honest, we just kind of need to qualify equitable access to that and just make a do-over," Boyd said.The commission also looked into the background of W.F. Chandler, who has both a park and an airport named after him.It found nothing in Mr. Chandler's past they thought was questionable.Again, the commission presented their findings but their meeting had to be canceled because some people in the public who may have wanted to comment on issues received an incorrect Zoom link, so they could not join the meeting.The commission will repeat its actions at its next meeting on June 28.