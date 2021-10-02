Woman killed while trying to protect friend, foster child added to Fresno mural

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A life lost to gun violence will now be permanently remembered through art in downtown Fresno.The face of 50-year old Michelle Johnson has now been added to a growing mural near Tulare and F Streets.Investigators say Johnson died trying to protect her foster child from her boyfriend.During the domestic dispute in central Fresno, Johnson and 21-year-old Charlotte Ethridge were killed by 24-year old Deandre Foster.Friends and loved ones gathered together Friday to watch muralist Omar "Super" Huerta paint Johnson's face alongside many other victims who were killed in the city of Fresno."He did a great job picking a picture where her eyes would be just like they were," says Jody Ketcheside. "We all miss her terribly and we lost her way too soon. Now every time we drive by, we can see her."Foster pleaded not guilty to the crimes back in May -- he's due back in court in November.