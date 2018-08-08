Millennial generation going with prenuptial agreements before saying "I do"

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 50-percent of participating attorneys have seen an increase in millennial prenups.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Erin Lowry is excitedly sending out her wedding invitations. But, let's rewind.

Before any engagement, Erin asked her fiancé about getting a prenup.

"Marriage is about love and it's about romance. But, I would never get into another contractual obligation without protecting myself. And marriage is a contract," said Lowry.

She owns a business and her fiancé has some student debt they plan to pay off after the wedding.

Lowry says an agreement simply spells out how things work.

"The way my lawyer put it, which I really love, is that everyone has a prenup. It's the law of your state. But by actually going through the process of signing one and creating one yourself, you're taking the power back," said Lowry.

A survey of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers finds more than 50-percent of participating attorneys have seen an increase in millennial prenups.

The academy's president says millennials are different than past generations.

"They consider it more of a business deal than anything else," said Academy of Matrimony Lawyers Madeline Marzano-Lesnevich.

Legal experts say prenups used to be primarily suggested by men with a lot of assets or parents trying to protect family money.

But now, male and female millennials want to protect what they have accrued before marriage. And, while spelling out what happens if a relationship breaks down is tops, prenups cover so much more.

"They will make specific arrangements in their prenuptial agreement for how household expenses will be paid," said Marzano-Lesnevich.

Erin says at first, her fiancé thought of the agreement as a sort of "divorce contract" but he eventually came around.

Now they both see it as more as marriage insurance.

"There's not going to be any blindsiding once you're actually married, and anything that could cause a lot of tension, especially in that first year of marriage, has really already been talked through before you even say 'I Do'," said Lowry.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News