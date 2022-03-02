Minnie Mouse

Floral Minnie takes over iconic display near Disneyland's main entrance for Women's History Month

Floral Minnie's design includes her iconic bow, consisting of approximately 750 individual Nemesia plants.
Minnie Mouse to debut 1st pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For 67 years, an iconic Mickey Mouse floral display greeted guests entering Disneyland -- until now.

To celebrate Women's History Month, the horticulture team at the California theme park installed a floral Minnie Mouse display just inside the main entrance, in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. Disneyland Railroad station.

Floral Minnie's design includes her iconic bow, consisting of approximately 750 individual Nemesia plants, and her trademark eyelashes. Swirls on either side of Minnie Mouse contain over 1,900 individual plants, including pansies, violas and petunias.

The transformation process began at midnight on Tuesday, March 1, and was completed by 6 a.m. local time.

Since opening day on July 17, 1955, guests entering Disneyland park have been greeted by the iconic Mickey Mouse floral display ... until now!

Horticulture Manager Sarah Day told Disney Parks Blog that the display has undergone seasonal changes throughout the years.

"But Mickey Mouse has always been the star of the show ... until now!" she said.

SEE ALSO: Minnie Mouse to debut pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney at Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary

Stacy Wise, a horticulture specialist on Day's 13-member team, was tearful as she explained what this moment means to her.

"It's amazing that we're having this step for Women's History Month, and having Minnie Mouse featured is fantastic," she said. "Minnie Mouse is just as iconic as Mickey Mouse, and she needs a little face time."

Floral Minnie will be on display throughout March.

