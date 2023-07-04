Good Samaritan talks about cracking the case of the missing MCSO K9

On Sunday, there was a city-wide search for Odin, a missing law enforcement dog for the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Sunday, there was a city-wide search for Odin, a missing law enforcement dog for the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

He escaped from his handler's backyard here in Fresno.

Why? Officials aren't sure.

Thankfully a good Samaritan helped get him back home safely.

Odin, a Madera County Sheriff's Office dog trained to search and track, had to be tracked down himself Sunday.

Urgent posts on social media asked people to be on the lookout for him after he escaped from his kennel and backyard at his handler's home in Fresno near Bullard and Cedar.

The sheriff's office said there were confirmed sightings of Odin in the area of Herndon and Chestnut, but that was it until about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Turns out, Odin had been keeping himself busy in a backyard five miles away from home.

Camryn Escoto lives at the home near Ashlan and Clovis Avenue.

She had been out of town for a few days and asked her dad to stop by and check on her dog Sunday morning.

That's when he sent her this video of her dog Olivia, and a Belgian Malinois.

"I was like what's this Mal doing in my yard?" Escoto said.

It was Odin, but she didn't know that.

Their yard is secure, so Escoto thinks Odin must've jumped the fence.

When she got home Sunday evening, he was still there.

She reached out to the dog trainer who helped train her dog about what to do with him and that's when the trainer told her about Odin.

It was then that Escoto realized she may have just cracked the case on the missing canine.

"I was like, it looks just like him," Escoto said.

She reached out to Clovis police through its non-emergency line.

They transferred her to the sheriff's office.

She sent a picture to confirm it was Odin and then met up nearby with multiple officers and a very relieved handler.

"It was like pure relief. Tears were flowing, like they were just hugging me. They were just so, so grateful they had him back." Escoto said.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office thanked the community for its help and says moving forward all kennels will be inspected immediately to ensure they are secure, including having a top or roof. There will be periodic inspections of the kennels.

Tracking devices have been purchased and will be used as soon as they arrive.

Escoto was given a Clovis Police t-shirt and K9 challenge coin as an immediate token of appreciation.

She says she's just grateful she was able to help get Odin back home where he belongs.

"I'd be sick to my stomach if that were my dog, so I just, I can only imagine how they were feeling and the relief they felt," Escoto said.

The Madera County Sheriff's Deputy Association offered a $2,000 reward for Odin's safe return.

They say they will be making arrangements to present the reward to Escoto by the end of the week.

Escoto says she plans to split half the money with the dog trainer who helped tell her what to do and ultimately pointed out that she had the missing K9.

