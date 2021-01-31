Police searching for missing 71-year-old Sanger man with medical conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding an at-risk missing man.

Officials say 71-year-old Ronald Nagata was last seen by his caregiver around 5:30 Friday evening.

When that care provider arrived to check up on him Saturday morning Nagata was gone from his home.

He lives in the area of Sanger on McDonough Avenue.

Family members say they're desperate to find Nagata since he needs to take medication daily.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
