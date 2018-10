EMBED >More News Videos Officials at Yosemite National Park need your help locating John Blevins Cogdell III.

Park officials say Ranger John Blevins Cogdell III was found dead on Friday. No further details were released as it is an ongoing investigation.Cogdell was last seen on Wednesday, August 15th, around midday in the Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite Valley.If you have any information plea please contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov