Missing Parlier man found, back with his family

Parlier Police say 62-year-old Jose Maldonado has been found and it back with his family.----The Parlier Police Department is searching for 62-year-old Jose Maldonado, who suffers from mental illness.The last time Maldonado was seen he was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.Police say he rode a bus from the Parlier to Table Mountain Casino on September 1st and never returned. He is known to frequent casinos in the San Joaquin Valley.If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Parlier Police Department at 559-600-3111.