Missing Porterville man found, treated after minor crash in Pixley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Authorities say 68-year-old Marcelo Marron was found and is being treated at a hospital after being involved in a traffic collision in Pixley.Further information about the crash was not immediately available.Porterville police say Marron was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for precautionary evaluation and has been reunited with his family._______________________________________Porterville police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man.Officials say Marcelo Marron left his home on Cheryll Avenue between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on Monday.Marron has been diagnosed with dementia.He has brown eyes and is 5'6" and weighs about 140 pounds, officials say.Marron is believed to be driving a two-door, silver 1998 Toyota truck with license plate 5V30017.Anyone with information on Marron's whereabouts is asked to call the Porterville Police Department.