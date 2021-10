TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in Tulare are searching for a missing teenager.Police say 13-year-old Oscar Castro was last seen around 6:30 am on Saturday at his home near Alpine and Laspina in Tulare.Castro is 5-foot-7 and was wearing a black sweater and grey shorts.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare Police Department.