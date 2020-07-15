missing children

Madera police searching for missing 2-year-old boy possibly in danger

Madera police are asking for the public's help finding a missing two-year-old boy who is possibly in danger.

Officials say Thaddeus Sran disappeared from his home on C Street between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are asking for the public's help finding a missing two-year-old boy who is possibly in danger.

Officials say Thaddeus Sran disappeared from his home on C Street between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Family members say Thaddeus needs special care and is non-verbal. He had a premature birth and currently uses a feeding tube.

The toddler was wearing a red shirt and Spiderman pants. He is two-feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds.

Police say detectives are investigating his disappearance as a possible abduction. Investigators from the Madera County Sheriff's Office, the US Marshall's, the FBI and Madera County Probation have joined in on the search.

Authorities will hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 559-675-4220.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countymissing children
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Missing Idaho kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden: Police
Documents: Mom called Idaho kids 'zombies' before their deaths
Documents: Cellphone pings helped find missing Idaho kids' bodies
Nine-year-old girl found safe in Porterville after being reported missing in Tulare Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coroner identifies 3 men killed in Fresno County crash with big rig
Man arrested for killing estranged wife in front of her 3 children in Madera
Most CA schools 'shouldn't reopen' if COVID-19 trends continue, state superintendent says
Central California coronavirus cases
Central Unified will start new school year with distance learning
Military healthcare workers to help treat COVID-19 patients at Kaweah Delta
Fresno health clinic offering COVID-19 tests that give results in minutes
Show More
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Mariposa County wastewater tests positive for COVID-19
Mineral Fire: 11,000 acres burned, evacuations issued for some Fresno Co. residents
Authorities warn of release of 'dangerous sex offender'
Fresno's Cornerstone Church will hold services Sunday despite latest shutdowns
More TOP STORIES News