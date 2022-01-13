Missy Hernandez case: Fresno County Sheriff to give update on case of missing Fresno woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to give an update on the disappearance of 30-year-old Missy Hernandez.Sheriff Margaret Mims will hold a news conference at 10:30 am.Hernandez was last seen in the Fresno area on December 7. Her friends reported her missing the next day when they had not heard from her.Sheriff's detectives have spent the last month actively investigating her disappearance, which they considered to be suspicious.Hernandez's family came to Fresno to help with the search, posting flyers around the city. They told Action News that she was popular and got along with everyone. They said they were shocked that she disappeared without a trace.