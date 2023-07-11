Pair of local pitchers drafted in 2023 MLB Draft

Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft saw two Central Valley standouts get drafted to the next level.

Monday, Juaron Watts-Brown was selected 89th overall in the third round by the Toronto Blue Jays. Per MLB.com, the former Hanford Bullpup can expect an approximate pick value of $771.5k.

Watts-Brown originally committed to Texas Tech but after injuring his shoulder playing quarterback at Hanford, he went to Long Beach State. There he tossed the school's first nine-inning no-hitter. After transferring to Oklahoma State he led the Big 12 in strikeouts (124) this past season.

Ixan Henderson was then taken with the 245th overall pick in the 8th round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The former Clovis West standout stayed home at Fresno State where he led the Mountain West in strikeouts each of the last two seasons. He's the first Bulldog pitcher to be drafted since Ryan Jensen who went in the first round to the Cubs back in 2019. Henderson's pick value is estimated to be close to $200,000.

