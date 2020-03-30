Coronavirus

Fresno bar offering cocktails to go during COVID-19 crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar in downtown Fresno is offering a new service, as the state's shelter in place order continues.

The bar is now selling its cocktails to go.

Customers can order the beverage of their choice, and employees will personally bring it out to you so you don't have to leave your vehicle.

Co-owner Carmen Serrato says it's a way to lift the "spirits" of customers during a difficult time.

"We're trying to be as normal as possible in these odd times and trying to still enjoy a lot of the things that we enjoy," Serrato says.

The beverages are offered in two different sizes and pricing details can be found on the Modernist website.

Orders can be placed over the phone or via email.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnobarcoronaviruscocktail
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News