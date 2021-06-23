Weather

State of emergency declared for Mariposa and Madera counties following January wind event

Ferocious Valley winds leave 5 families displaced

A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday for both Madera and Mariposa counties following extreme winds damaging the communities in January.

Families were displaced, homes were damaged and over 300,000 customers lost power due to mono wind events.

More than 66,000 feet of powerlines and 121 transformers needed to be replaced as winds reached as high as 80 miles per hour.

The wind damage also forced the closure of Yosemite National Park.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the state of emergency, several months after the event, because he said the damage caused requires additional aid.

With the declaration, all agencies of the state government are to assist the Valley counties with recovery efforts. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services will also provide assistance.

