Ben Feldman talks about playing a new monster in 'Monsters at Work' on Disney+

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- What happens when Monsters, Incorporated switches from scare power to laugh power? The new Disney+ series "Monsters at Work" answers that question with monsters from the original and some new faces!

Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) are back to work and trying to harvest the laughter of children to fuel Monstropolis.

Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, just graduated from Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a scarer.

He's in for a big surprise when he learns scaring is out and laughter is in!

"He's a kid who spent his entire life prepping and studying to be a scarer, he's a front-of-the-class kind of kid, he's very goal-oriented," Feldman said.

Until he can get his laughter harvesting skills up to speed, he is temporarily reassigned to MIFT, the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team.

He works alongside a bunch of misfit mechanics while trying to achieve a job as a Jokester.

Feldman joins other new cast members including Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan, and Alanna Ubach as Cutter.



"It's surreal and it's cool and I feel like I somehow fooled somebody, I crowbarred my way into this show and I'm just waiting for them to figure out that I was not the guy," Feldman said. "In this day and age, you can't just remake something. You have to bring something extra. You have to make it either just as good, just as good is the bare minimum, and better is the goal, and I think that's sort of where we're at right now."

Don't miss the big premiere of "Monsters at Work" on July 7, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
