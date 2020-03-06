Mortgage rates fall to record lows amid coronavirus fears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mortgage rates have plummeted to record lows amid continued coronavirus fears.The Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut on Tuesday, March 3. According to lender Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to 3.29% from 3.45%. That's the lowest level in almost 50 years of the Freddie Mac survey.While experts say the record rate drop makes it a good time to buy, home prices have risen recently.Financial planners say individuals who already own a home may want to see if refinancing their current property could benefit them.