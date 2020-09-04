Some Fresno County residents say mosquitoes are awful this year, officials report average numbers

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jeff Rubbo loves the outdoors, but he can't even step outside his back door this year without getting eaten alive by mosquitoes."It's been quite a deal. You can't even come out back and enjoy our yard," said Rubbo.Earlier this week, Consolidated Mosquito Abatement workers set traps in his backyard. They are testing the captured mosquitoes for the West Nile Virus.The infestation is so bad, Rubbo has invested in countless contraptions that claim to fend off the irritating insects.But nothing seems to make much of a difference."They will literally follow you around," said Rubbo. "If you go into the house, they will literally follow you into the house. They are extremely extremely aggressive and they are just a nuisance."It's gotten so bad he doesn't even want to have his family members over.But, as bothersome as the problem feels, top officials at Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District say the numbers are average this year. It's just that in late summer the problem peaks."Unfortunately we can't get mosquitoes to wear masks and practice social distancing so it's really up to us to take measures to help," said Steve Mulligan of Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District.Experts say day-biting mosquitoes are aggressive but don't carry the West Nile Virus. It's the night-biting ones that carry the deadly infectious disease - the same ones that nearly took Rubbo's life four years ago."It's been bad several years since about 2016 when I actually contracted the West Nile Virus. Live in Clovis- got deathly sick," said Rubbo.This year, 35 cases of West Nile have been reported. There were 57 at the same time last year.Two people have died, including one person in Madera County.It takes a small amount of water for mosquitoes to multiply, so residents should be aware of areas that may be fueling the issue."Even the dishes beneath potted plants that collect water, they can breed. Toys that are left out that collect water, sprinkler water they can breed," said Mulligan.Unfortunately this time of year, mosquito abatement officials say when you're outside day or night, you should always have a can of insect spray, and it should always contain DEET.