Guests displaced after fire at central Fresno Motel 6

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a fire at a Motel 6 in central Fresno left several people without a place to stay.

The fire started at about 7:30 Monday night at the Motel 6 Blackstone South.

Firefighters arrived to find a room on the first floor engulfed in flames.

The fire then started to spread to the second story, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

One unit was destroyed, but guests in several other rooms were displaced because of the loss of power and gas.

This Motel 6 was also the scene of two deadly incidents -- a shooting in August of 2021 that killed a 24-year-old security guard and a prior shooting in 2019.