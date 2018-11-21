CHILD ABUSE

Mother, boyfriend arrested for toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies have arrested a Dos Palos mother and her boyfriend over the death of a little boy.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Deputies have arrested a Dos Palos mother and her boyfriend over the death of a little boy.

The murder and child endangerment charges come two weeks after 4-year-old Kyis Conrady was rushed to the hospital.


When you lose someone so close, words can be hard to find.

For Chad Meza, his 4-year-old great nephew was his life.

"I just got to keep him in my heart you know," said Meza.

Chad chauffeured the little boy between his mother and father's home every week.

He was about to pick him up to spend a weekend together when he got a call from the hospital.

"I think I ignored a lot of the signs because I'm not a professional on that," said Chad.

Kyis's mother, Chanish Conrady, told the family her son had suffered a seizure.

But an autopsy painted a more violent picture.

Deputies have since arrested her for child endangerment.

They say her boyfriend Steven Perez Jr. committed murder.

"All I got to say is he's going to meet his maker," said Meza. "You don't take someone's life and then not meet your maker."

Family members say Kyis was a happy child who loved to smile.

But there were hints he dropped that showed not all was well at his mother's house.

"He would cry, please don't take me, it's like taking a toy from a kid, he'd throw a fit. That's what it came down to," said Meza.

Deputies say Child Protective Services had been called on the suspects before.

"I want everyone to know, hug your young ones, love them. Let them know you love them, they didn't ask to come here," said Meza.

And pay attention to the signs.

So no other family has to endure the same pain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild endangermentmurderarrestDos Palos
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABUSE
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
Rape survivor's drawing helps investigators make arrest
More child abuse
Top Stories
Storm moves into Central California, track the rain with StormWarn 30
Wet weather causes hectic day of traveling on Thanksgiving eve
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
Bail set at $2.3 million for Porterville College basketball player accused of rape
Fresno Co. deputy coroner talks about difficult Camp fire recovery efforts
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims? Sierra Nevada has a plan to raise millions to help
Reedley overcomes setbacks to put up Christmas tree
Show More
Car thief's tips and Operation Christmas Presence protect shoppers at Fresno malls
Health Watch: Food to smile about!
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
Fire crews battling barn fire in Tulare County
More News