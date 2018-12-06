CHILD DEATH

Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown

A Lindsay woman is being charged with two counts of homicide following the drowning of her twin baby boys, according to the Tulare Police Department.

The mother of twin 10-month old boys is facing murder charges after detectives say the infants died of an apparent drowning at the Virginia Motor Lodge motel in Tulare early Thursday

"This morning about 7:45 the Tulare PD received a 911 call for a possible drowning of two infants. Officers were dispatched to the scene and immediately started rendering CPR," said Sergeant Jon Hamlin of the Tulare Police Department.

The twins were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where they ultimately passed away.

"The mother who was on scene was taken to the police department and questioned and she's now been charged with the homicide of both the children," Hamlin added.

According to the owner of the motel, Langdon checked in Wednesday night after officers discovered her and the babies were homeless.

Security video shows Langdon along with her twin boys being escorted to the property by Tulare police just before 9 p.m.

The owner of the motel offered her a free room for the night

"I donated that room, didn'tworry about the money. I opened the door for them and this morning it happened. The ambulance came so I told them what happened," said motel owner Jay Bhakta.

Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the deaths.

But police believe the boys were drowned inside in the motel room where they were staying.

"The pool here has been filled in and they don't have any pools in the back so my guess would be the bathtub," Hamlin said.
