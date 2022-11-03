1 killed, 2 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Visalia, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Visalia Wednesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 4:30 pm near Highway 198 and Ben Maddox Way.

Officers say a man and woman on a motorcycle rear-ended a Toyota.

Both the man and woman were thrown off the bike.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.

Officers say the driver of the Toyota was also taken to Kaweah Health for treatment.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time.