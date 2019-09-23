Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash identified as Winton man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist died after a car crashed into his bike in Merced on Friday.The California Highway Patrol identified the man as 20-year-old Isaias Piceno of Winton on Monday afternoon.Officers say a 61-year-old woman turned out in front of Piceno on Santa Fe Drive after she made a stop at Avenue 2.Piceno was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene.Officers say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, and the woman stayed at the scene.