Mountain West football set to return in October

Some new info on the Mountain West’s return to play...

Schedule still coming, fans in the stands is up to the individual states (no go for Fresno St) and coaches and athletes will be tested 3 times a week for COVID-19. @ABC30 https://t.co/lPukkXX2Xl — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) September 25, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain West presidents and chancellors have voted for a return to play for football with games starting the week of October 24th.The restart is subject to approval from state, county and local officials.The 2020 season will consist of eight conference games with the MW championship game will be held on December 19th.The conference said coaches and athletes will be tested three times a week for COVID-19.State officials will determine whether or not fans are allowed into stadiums to watch. Fresno State fans will not get to see the Bulldogs play in-person as Fresno County remains in the state's purple level for its four-tiered reopening plan.The move is a reversal from a decision on August 10th to postpone fall sports "in response to ongoing challenges with the effective mitigation and management of the COVID-19 virus in conjunction with athletic competition."Fresno State is one of five schools in the conference who did not hold a single spring football practice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student athletes have been off campus since March.