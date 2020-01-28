Multiple cars hit and kill man in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says several vehicles hit a man Monday night in southeast Fresno.It happened at Ventura and 4th Street just after 9 p.m. Police say the victim was rolling around on the road when several cars collided with him.Witnesses told police the man looked high or drunk at the time of the incident. All vehicles involved stopped and are cooperating with authorities.Authorities say the man died at the scene.Eastbound traffic to Ventura between 3rd and 4th Street is shut down. Westbound is still open at this time.