Multiple vehicles involved in a rollover crash on Highway 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are on the scene of a rollover crash involving at least five vehicles on Highway 180.

All lanes of westbound 180 are closed from Temperance Avenue to De Wolf Avenue. CHP says eastbound lanes are open, but they are asking that drivers avoid the area if possible.

Officers say multiple people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. EMS performed triage on several people on the side of the road.

Stay with Action News on this developing story.

