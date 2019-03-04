Multiple vehicles involved in a rollover crash on Highway 180

FRESNO: Westbound State Route 180 is currently CLOSED due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured off at De Wolf Avenue. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/un74uX3pKl — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 4, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are on the scene of a rollover crash involving at least five vehicles on Highway 180.All lanes of westbound 180 are closed from Temperance Avenue to De Wolf Avenue. CHP says eastbound lanes are open, but they are asking that drivers avoid the area if possible.Officers say multiple people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. EMS performed triage on several people on the side of the road.