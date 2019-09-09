Murder suspect found dead in Fresno County jail cell, apparent suicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An autopsy is happening Monday on a murder suspect found dead from an apparent suicide in the Fresno County jail.Sheriff's correctional officers found Matthew Michael Gonzales alone and dead in his cell Sunday.He was in jail after prosecutors charged Gonzales with the murder of Steven Banda in December.He had two prior felony strikes, so Gonzales was facing 75 years to life if he was convicted.Banda's father tells Action News his heart goes out to the Gonzales family because he knows they are now suffering, too.