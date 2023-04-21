Murf Gray, Fresno St. freshman 3B, draws Aaron Judge comparisons

The past four weeks have all ended the same for Diamond Dog Freshman third baseman Murf Gray -- Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The past four weeks have all ended the same for Diamond Dog Freshman third baseman Murf Gray -- Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

The Fresno State baseball team is back in town this weekend, but the Madera South grad has been the standout of the season so far.

He's even drawing quite the comparison from his Head Coach Ryan Overland.

"It's a crazy comparison," Overland said. "I'm never going to say anybody is Aaron Judge but the game I had to go coach third base, I haven't felt that uncomfortable like that in the third base box probably since Judge."

Overland praised Gray's character and makeup as just a Freshman, but it also doesn't take much to recognize his raw physical talent.

"The ball comes off his bat different," Overland said. "If he turns on one you're a little defenseless out there."

Overland admits that it's an extreme comparison, but among other standout freshman like Judge, the Blue Jay's Jordan Luplow, and the Angel's Taylor Ward -- Gray is right on par with his work ethic at such a young age.

When asked about winning the four conference awards in a row -- Gray dishing all the praise to the program.

"It means that the training staff and the guys are making me that much better everyday," Gray said.

After winning a Central Section title with Madera South last May, Gray is happy to stay on the field where he finished out his high schools days on top.

"I always wanted to play here growing up," Gray said. "I passed by the stadium almost every week. It means the world to me."

With three home runs in the 'Dogs last four -- the freshman third baseman currently leads the team with a .302 batting average.

Fresno State will host conference rival San Jose State in a four-game set starting Friday, with a doubleheader on Saturday.