Valley musicians from Dinbua score big at Independent Music Awards

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of valley musicians can now officially call themselves award winners.

Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler Heinricks of the folk-Americana duo, The Rough and Tumble, have won the Independent Music Award for Americana Song of the Year in 2019.

Their winning song was "The Hardest Part" from their 2019 album "Howling Back at the Wounded Dog."

The two musicians hail from Dinuba.

While the awards cannot happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual unveiling took place on Tuesday.

The Rough and Tumble have been a band for nine years, living full-time on the road in a camper with their two big dogs for the last five years.

The duo is expected to release a new album in January 2021.
