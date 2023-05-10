WATCH LIVE

Local orthodontist giving away free set of braces to teacher

The "Smiles for Teachers" program offers a life-changing smile makeover through Invisalign or braces.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 5:04PM
Local orthodontist giving away free set of braces to teacher
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local orthodontist is taking action by giving "the gift of a new smile" to a deserving teacher.

Nalchajian Orthodontics is giving away a free set of braces to show its support for educators.

From now through May 28, teachers in the Fresno and Clovis area can apply online.

The finalists will be announced, and you'll be able to vote for the winner from May 30 to June 4.

For more information, visit their website.

