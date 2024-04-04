Fresno becomes 1st California city to pass Narcan ordinance for businesses serving alcohol

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno has become the first city in California to provide businesses that serve alcohol with the opioid overdose reversal drug, Narcan.

On Thursday, the Fresno City Council approved a public safety ordinance that will offer two doses of Narcan to nightclubs, bars, lounges, and restaurants serving alcohol throughout the city.

The Fresno City Council will be working with the Fresno County Public Health Department to give the Narcan to business owners and teach them how to use it.

Supporters of the ordinance say it is important to provide businesses with Narcan amid the rapid rise in opioid overdoses across the state.

Fentanyl, which the CDC says is 50 times stronger than heroin, has been involved in around 300 deaths in the last three years.

Fresno is also the second city in the nation to adopt a similar Narcan ordinance.