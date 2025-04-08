Woman killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says

A 30-year-old woman has died following a single-car crash in Merced County.

A 30-year-old woman has died following a single-car crash in Merced County.

A 30-year-old woman has died following a single-car crash in Merced County.

A 30-year-old woman has died following a single-car crash in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 30-year-old woman has died following a single-car crash in Merced County.

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on southbound I-5 south of Highway 33, just outside of Santa Nella.

The California Highway Patrol says the Subaru Outback veered toward the center divider before going across the lanes and flipping several times.

The woman was one of five people in the vehicle. She was declared dead at the scene.

Everyone else inside the car is expected to be ok.

Officers say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the collision.