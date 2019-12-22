Near misses, deadly crash for wrong way driver on Highway 180

A wrong way driver died when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck on Highway 180 near Peach Avenue on Saturday night just before midnight.Action News insiders shared photos and video from the part of the highway shut down for about three hours after the crash.CHP officers say they got reports of the wrong way driver speeding as fast as 90 miles an hour in eastbound lanes.They say the 33-year-old driver had several near-misses before hitting a Toyota Tundra head-on, trapping the other driver in his pickup until firefighters came and got him out.Paramedics rushed the victim to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.The wrong way driver died before paramedics could help him.Investigators say they're not sure why the guy was driving the wrong way, but they're looking into whether alcohol or drugs factored into the collision.