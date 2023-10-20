App lets you list extra property space for storage

It touts itself as the no hustle side hustle -- an easy way to make money from home by renting out your extra space.

Neighbor is a platform where you can list extra space on your property for storage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It touts itself as the no hustle side hustle -- an easy way to make money from home by renting out your extra space.

"We'd love to talk about it as the most passive income you can make," says Neighbor CEO Joseph Woodbury. "I think the sharing economy has changed a lot of people's lives."

Neighbor is a platform where you can list extra space on your property for storage.

"We try to provide options for every type of renter -- whether you're a 24/7 access renter, or whether you just need that boat," Woodbury said.

Woodbury says to gauge what will be stored where, when hosts sign up, they're given a questionnaire. In addition to filling out information about their "host" space, the platform ID verifies them.

Renters are given a similar questionnaire and verified.

"Maybe they have a small business and they want to store some materials for that business," he said. "Maybe it's a lawn business. They want to store some lawn materials or lawn care materials. Or maybe it's a construction business. They want to store some construction tools."

The app pairs you with what meets your comfort level for items stored.

"You, as a host, have a chance to review everything that gets stored in your space before you approve the reservation," Woodbury said. "We also offer the best property protection for our renters of any storage company in the country."

Hosts also get to determine the price, or they can use a sign-up for a smart pricing feature.

"We'll take on the responsibility of setting your price, changing it seasonally and things like that," Woodbury said. "We try to make it as easy as possible to make money for anyone who wants to sign up. It's about a 10 to 15-minute process to get your space listed and start making money.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.