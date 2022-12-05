Attempted extortion case against Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza being dropped

A Fresno County Superior Court judge reduced the attempted extortion charge against Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza to a misdemeanor.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has dismissed a misdemeanor attempted extortion case against Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza.

In November, a judge decided there was enough evidence for a trial but reduced the felony attempted extortion charge to a misdemeanor.

Esparza was initially accused of threatening to fire then-City Attorney Doug Sloan, unless Sloan worked exclusively for Esparza and the council majority.

As part of the case being dropped, Esparza had to make an apologetic statement, in which he admitted he was angry at Sloan.

Esparza also said he wished Sloan brought the concerns to him or the city council instead of someone taking this to the district attorney's office for investigation.

