Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza charged with attempted extortion

The bubbling tension among Fresno city council members has exploded since Garry Bredefeld lobbed accusations of "extortion" at council president Nelson Esparza last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has charged city council president Nelson Esparza with attempted extortion.

Officials say Esparza threatened former Fresno City Attorney Douglas Sloan's job security, saying that Sloan would be fired unless he agreed to work for the council majority.

Sloan left his job as city attorney for the same position with the City of Santa Monica after 16 years working at Fresno City Hall.

If convicted, Esparza could face time in jail or prison.

Earlier this year, councilman Garry Bredefeld accused Esparza of extortion with the same allegations.

Action News has reached out to Councilmember Esparza for comment but we have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.